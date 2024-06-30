Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 176 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.