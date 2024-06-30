Stephens Consulting LLC Takes $115,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS XJH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.57. 8,809 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

