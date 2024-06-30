Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stillfront Group AB (publ)
- Stock Average Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.