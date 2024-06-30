StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

