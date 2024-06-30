StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Up 900.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 262,760 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

