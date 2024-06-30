StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Up 5.9 %
PW opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30.
About Power REIT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a Dividend King?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.