StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PW opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

