StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

