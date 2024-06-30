StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
