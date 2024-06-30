StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $328.82 million, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.75.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
