StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $328.82 million, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.