StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $106.55 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $88.63 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

