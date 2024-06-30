StockNews.com Upgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to “Hold”

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $824.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 737.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

