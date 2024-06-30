Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,213 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

