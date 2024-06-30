Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 392 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 873.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Salesforce by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.10. 12,619,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,387 shares of company stock worth $151,174,635. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

