Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 4.7% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,337 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,397 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,690,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,825,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,461,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

