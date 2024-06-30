Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 409,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

