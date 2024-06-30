Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,907 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 0.6% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,971. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

