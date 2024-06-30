Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

