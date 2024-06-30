Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,156.88 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $39,156.88 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.01 or 0.05514822 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00045483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002302 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.