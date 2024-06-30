Stratis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,925.61 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $21,925.61 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.86 or 0.05511908 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00046694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002259 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.