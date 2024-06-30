Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.25. 1,894,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

