Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $37.98 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.13 or 1.00046274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012648 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00076772 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035985 USD and is up 50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

