Substratum Trading Up 50.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,413.93 or 0.99992546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035985 USD and is up 50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

