Sue Rivett Buys 3,945 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,945 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £986.25 ($1,251.11).

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,013 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £963.12 ($1,221.77).

On Friday, May 10th, Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,653.86), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,346,112,713.10).

On Monday, April 29th, Sue Rivett bought 4,125 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,255.87).

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.73 million, a P/E ratio of -233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.89. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 25.90 ($0.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

