Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.45

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $36.00. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 15,770 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $370.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

Featured Stories

