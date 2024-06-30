Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 77.95%.

In other news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

