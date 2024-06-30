Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,132,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 5,920,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SURVF remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.