Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SWRAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 12,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.18.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

