Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
SWRAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 12,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.18.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
