Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWQGF stock remained flat at $312.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Swissquote Group has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $312.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.41.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

