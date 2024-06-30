Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Swissquote Group Stock Performance
Shares of SWQGF stock remained flat at $312.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Swissquote Group has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $312.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.41.
About Swissquote Group
