Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,497 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.'s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after buying an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 721,999 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 661,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,135,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,175. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

