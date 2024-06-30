Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.63. 3,842,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,029,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,933,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,287 shares of company stock worth $61,071,555 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.