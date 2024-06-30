Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $124,066,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

