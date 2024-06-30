Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $15.34 on Friday, reaching $504.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,855,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.00 and its 200 day moving average is $454.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $238,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $238,507.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,512 shares of company stock worth $113,597,536. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

