Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $817,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. 10,211,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $93.40 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

