Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 163 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average is $253.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

