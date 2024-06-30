Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 159 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $487.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

