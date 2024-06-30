Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 2,187 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

