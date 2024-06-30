Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 22,263 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

