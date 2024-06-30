Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 151,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 416,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,579. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

