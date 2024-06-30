TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 747.0 days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAG Immobilien stock remained flat at $15.98 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.98.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

