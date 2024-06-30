Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 55.4% in June

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Shares of TAIT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 16,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.19.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
