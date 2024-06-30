Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.54. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.