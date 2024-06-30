TD Securities Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $2.75

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

