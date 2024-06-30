Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Friday. Technogym has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.
Technogym Company Profile
