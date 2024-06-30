Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Friday. Technogym has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

