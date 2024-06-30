Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 3,661,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TEFOF remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

