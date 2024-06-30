Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Short Interest Update

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,235,900 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 1,399,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.0 days.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
TLPPF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
