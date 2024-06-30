Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 802,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of TLS remained flat at $4.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Telos

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 100,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $401,994.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 633,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,412.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telos by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telos by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,697,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 816,567 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Telos by 69.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 252,189 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

See Also

