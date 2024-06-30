Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $197.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

