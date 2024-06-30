Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of Thales stock remained flat at $159.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. Thales has a 1 year low of $137.40 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.