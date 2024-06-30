Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.
Thales Price Performance
Shares of Thales stock remained flat at $159.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. Thales has a 1 year low of $137.40 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99.
Thales Company Profile
