The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ENSG stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.92. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $88.79 and a one year high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

