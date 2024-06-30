The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the May 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 80.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

FBMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

