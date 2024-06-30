The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 286.0% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.32. 3,839,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

